Out of the past: March 17

2000

The fate of Riverfest in Cape Girardeau remains uncertain; the outdoor festival likely will be canceled for a lack of interest and planning, but no one with the Riverfest Association will confirm such reports; the annual festival, which offers strolling bands, food, crafts and a carnival, has been a tradition in downtown Cape Girardeau for 21 years.

Fewer than 10% of Southeast Missouri teachers attend a general session of the Missouri Teachers Association district meeting; the general session is held annually before a day of professional development workshops and department meetings; the event, held at Academic Auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University, attracts about 600 teachers, possibly the lowest attendance since the event started in 1876.

1975

Petitions are being circulated in Cape Girardeau asking the Board of Education for immediate reconsideration and reinstatement of two school administrators to their current positions for the 1975-1976 school year; a week ago, Supt. Charles E. House resigned under pressure and Eugene Sifford, principal at Central High School, was demoted.

The president-elect of Southeast Missouri State University – Dr. Robert E. Leestamper – spends his third day in Cape Girardeau as he continues efforts to become acquainted with the campus and the community; Leestamper, who will assume the presidency in July, meets with Dr. Mark F. Scully, the retiring president, and members of the President’s Advisory Council in the morning; that closed-door session goes so long, it cuts into the time slot for a meeting between Leestamper and interested students, forcing its cancelation.

1950