Out of the past: March 16

A crowd which filled one side of the stands and occupied most of the portable bleacher section, almost 1,000 persons, heard six Southeast Missouri high school bands in individual, 20-minute concerts last night at the Arena Building; the concert was the windup of the annual spring band festival of the northern division of the Southeast Missouri Band Association, with nearly 400 musicians taking part.

A representative of a Cape Girardeau business firm who travels in Southeast Missouri says information is being spread in the cotton-growing areas that farmers won’t receive refunds on gasoline used on the farm under the proposed new road law; the false statements of this whisper campaign are beginning to have an effect, and the sentiment appears to be against the new road proposal; under the new road law, refunds to farmers of the tax they pay on gasoline used for farming purposes will continue as under the current law.

1925

Damage estimated at more than $8,000 was caused by a fire of undetermined origin, which destroyed four residences and badly damaged another at Fornfelt before midnight Saturday; all of the property destroyed was owned by Joseph Diebold of Kelso; the fire started in the frame residence occupied by J.B. Baldwin and family and soon spread to the homes of J.E. Hughes, J.E. Duvall and August Springer, destroying all three; heavily damaged was a house occupied by A.B. Miller.

The Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers used an overtime period to defeat Jackson High, 25 to 21, in the closing game of the Southeast Missouri basketball tournament Saturday night at the Teachers College; the Tigers will play in the state tournament at Springfield this weekend.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.