Out of the past: March 15

2000

​SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it was due to the sheer boredom of travel or a contagious psyche of the entire squad, the mood of the Southeast Missouri State University basketball team on its trip to Salt Lake City yesterday was a calm one; the Indians arrived here at about 10 p.m. CST in anticipation of their match-up with fourth-seeded Louisiana State University tomorrow in the first round of the NCAA Tournament; the Tribe’s travel agenda included a two-hour bus trip to Lambert International Airport at St. Louis, a one-hour wait at the airport, another one-hour wait inside the plane before it took off, and then a three-hour flight.

Two Carter-Moore Construction Co. workers were injured yesterday morning in a fall at a construction site at BioKyowa in Nash Road Industrial Park; the workers — wearing safety harnesses — were about seven feet above a catwalk platform when their scaffolding broke, plunging the workers downward; names of the workers weren’t released.

1975

The Cape Girardeau School District faces a federal investigation of possible violations of federal civil rights laws, but the exact nature of the alleged violations hasn’t been specified; neither the superintendent of schools nor the president of the Cape Girardeau County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People can say for sure what spurred the probe; however, it is believed the investigation will be based on enrollment in the elementary, junior high and senior high schools here; whites by far outnumber Blacks in most of the schools.

President-elect of Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. Robert E. Leestamper, begins a busy three-day schedule of appearances in Cape Girardeau preparatory to taking over the reins of the university July 1.

1950