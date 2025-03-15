Out of the past: March 14

2000

​Through the efforts of staff and parents of children who attended the Easter Seals Child Development Center, the program of inclusive child care offered there will continue at a new location; the Include Me, Too! Educational Center opened yesterday in the former convent building next to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church’s DePaul Center, the former Notre Dame High School; the church is sponsoring the child-care center and letting the convent building be used rent-free temporarily while the search continues for a permanent location.

Judith Ann Crow, 71, longtime Southeast Missourian writer and librarian, died yesterday at Fountainbleau Lodge; Crow, the daughter of Clarence A. and Alwena Bremicker Crow, worked at the newspaper 34 years, first as a researcher and advertising proofreader and later as a staff writer and librarian.

1975

​Freezing rain changes to snow as winter deals Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area its second cold, white blow in less than a week; snowfall from 1 to nearly 4 inches is reported in the area; at Cape Girardeau, 3 1/2 inches falls by 8 a.m., curbing attendance at the second day of the Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association convention at Houck Field House.

Amid harsh accusations from Jackson City Attorney Kenneth L. Waldron concerning Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier’s opinion on the controversial county jail matter, the City of Jackson yesterday made its most generous property offer yet to the County Court in hopes it would be accepted as a site for the long-proposed county jail; the city submitted a proposal that the county purchase its 48,139-square-foot lot bordering Washington and High streets for $1 so that a new jail “shall, with all deliberate speed, be constructed on the property…”; the proposal would not require the county to transfer property it owns containing the present jail, as an earlier even trade proposal did.

1950