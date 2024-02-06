Out of the past: March 13

2000

​The Southeast Missouri State University basketball Indians are headed to Salt Lake City for their first round of NCAA Tournament play; the Indians will play the Louisiana State University Tigers on Thursday, their first-ever NCAA Tournament game; several hundred fans erupted into cheers and screams yesterday at Drury Lodge in Cape Girardeau, as the pairings were announced on television.

Citing settling floors, leaks and a parking lot that floods, Louis J. Schultz School principal Rob Huff says the building, which houses seventh-grade classes for the Cape Girardeau School District, is nearing the end of its usefulness as an educational facility; he hopes voters approve an $18 million bond issue April 4 to fund construction of a new school; Schultz, 101 S. Pacific St., was constructed as Central High School in 1914.

1975

​Thousands of people crowd into Houck Field House in the morning for the opening session of the 99th annual Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association convention; Cape Girardeau streets leading to Houck are choked with traffic as teachers and school administrators arrive; guest speaker at the opening session is former Miss America Marilyn Van Derbur, a top lecturer on the national circuit.

The Missouri Highway Commission, meeting in Jefferson City yesterday, unanimously approved the relocation of Highway 72 from the Interstate 55 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson to just west of the Highway 34 intersection west of Jackson; the commission’s action puts the project, estimated cost over $16 million, on the State Highway Department’s five-year right of way and construction schedule.

1950