Out of the past: March 12

2000

About an inch of snow fell in the Cape Girardeau area yesterday, and it was enough to cause several traffic accidents, one of which sent five people to the hospital and caused a two-mile backup of traffic; that occurred early in the afternoon on Interstate 55 just south of Nash Road near the Diversion Channel; Scott City police said a vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch.

A grand opening celebration is held at the new Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3037 Lexington Road in Cape Girardeau; the two-story building has been open for worship services for about four weeks; pastor of the church is the Rev. Art Hunt.

1975

DEXTER — Damage appears to be minimal to 19 cars of a Cotton Belt freight train that left the line’s track about one and a half miles east of here at the Highway 60 overpass late last night; agents are investigating the cause of the derailment, which the Missouri Highway Patrol at Poplar Bluff says may have resulted from a broken wheel on one of the cars.

Southeast Missouri State University is preparing to welcome its new president; Dr. Robert E. Leestamper will make his first visit to the campus Saturday through Monday; while here with his wife, Leestamper will appear on KFVS-TV and will meet with students, the entire SEMO faculty, the Student Senate and the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.

1950