Out of the past: March 11

2000

​Cape Girardeau businessman Jim Drury’s lawsuit to block the city from spending tax money on the River Campus project has been returned to the circuit court where it was originally filed; last April, Drury and his MidAmerica Hotels Corp. filed a lawsuit in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court against the City of Cape Girardeau; it had been moved to federal court last May, but Drury’s lawyer, Walter S. Frisch, argued the suit should be heard in circuit court, and a federal judge agreed.

JEFFERSON CITY — Two Southeast Missouri circuit judges filed for reelection this week; Judge John W. Grimm, a Democrat, is seeking a second six-year term on the 32nd Judicial Circuit Division 2 bench, covering Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties; Judge Stephen R. Sharp, also a Democrat, is seeking his second full term term on the 35th Judicial Circuit bench, covering Dunklin and Stoddard counties.

1975

​Two of the top staff members of the Cape Girardeau School District were “removed” from their positions last night, causing a major shakeup in the school administration and visible anger from the audience at the school board meeting; Supt. Charles E. House, who had been with the school system 14 years, 12 1/2 in the top office and 18 months as assistant superintendent, resigned his position with regret; Eugene Sifford, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School since 1969 and assistant principal at the junior high the prior year, was reassigned to classroom teaching and permanent teacher status.

A plan that would involve the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conducting studies for a Mississippi River port to serve Cape Girardeau and Scott counties was formulated at a meeting in Cape Girardeau yesterday of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board of Commissioners; the commissioners in voting to petition the corps office to make the study, also designated a 12.5-mile stretch of the river from near the railroad bridge at Thebes, Illinois, to directly across from Devil’s Island north of Cape Girardeau as a general location for a port.

1950