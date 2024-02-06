Out of the past: March 10

2000

Southeast Missouri State University basketball fans may find few tickets available to the school’s first appearance ever in the Division I NCAA Tournament next week; like the other schools in the Big Dance, the university is guaranteed only 450 tickets for the first- and second-round games combined.

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s population grew only slightly last year, according to estimates released by the Missouri Office of Administration and the U.S. Bureau of the Census; as of July 1, 1999, nearly 5.5 million people were living in the state, an increase of about 32,000 from the previous year; Southeast Missouri’s nine counties, however, saw a dip of 14% or less between 1998 and 1999; Cape Girardeau County, however, grew by 9%.

1975

Mark Watson has taken over operation of Pagliai’s Pizza on Broadway, following the recent purchase of the business from Dave Lepovitz; he had been associated with the restaurant the past four years and has been identified with the pizza business for 10 years.

Cape Girardeau received its first snow of winter, just 11 days before Spring; 6 inches of snow blanketed Cape Girardeau and the area yesterday; schools here and in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are closed, traffic is snarled across the state, and many residents have difficulty getting to work.

1950