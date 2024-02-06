Out of the past: March 1

2000
Southeast Missouri State University basketball Indians won over Tennessee-Martin at the Show Me Center last night, 76-74; the slim win earned them the right to compete in the second round of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Maureen Latif and Bennie Edwards are declared co-winners of the Hot Chili Eating Contest at the A.C. Brace Arena; the competition helps take the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club’s annual Chili Day to the next level; Latif and Edwards outlast 11 other entrants and split the $100 prize.
1975
Aircraft Exterior Co., a private industry located in a wooden hangar at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has made extensive repairs to the building at its own expense and also is making efforts to correct possible fire hazards as outlined by Fire Chief Charles F. Mills; discussions of the dangers of having a painting operation in a city airport has been the subject of discussions among city officials, the Airport Board, the fire department and owners of the company for some time.
Cape Girardeau’s population is probably somewhere between 32,000 and 36,000; the figures are based on estimates and projections made by several sources here, including utility companies, City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce; in 1970, the last federal census counted 31,282 residents.
1950
ST. LOUIS — Methodist Bishop Ivan Lee Holt of St. Louis, who recently married Vice President and Mrs. Alben W. Barkley, is to be married himself March 27 to a Georgia widow; the bride-to-be is Mrs. H.A. Carithers, 56, of Winder, Georgia; she is the widow of a manufacturer, farm owner and former state senator who died in 1944; Holt, a widower, is 63; he is a former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
It appears certain that the Muskegon, Michigan, girls’ baseball team, the Lassies, will hold spring training in Cape Girardeau, as well as the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Daisies; both are All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams; the two teams will train during the day at the Capaha Park diamond, beginning April 24 and continuing through May 6.
1925
A number of Cape Girardeau beauties will participate in the annual style show to be presented by the Young Matrons of the Presbyterian Church at the New Broadway Theatre on Monday and Tuesday nights; rehearsals have been underway for several weeks for the revue, which will be given in connection with the regular picture program.
The Cape Girardeau Teachers College has an excellent opportunity to get its appropriation of $125,000 for a new gymnasium building, according to State Rep. George W. Cross of Cape Girardeau County; Cross was successful in getting the appropriations committee in its report to the Legislature to itemize each of the appropriations asked by the various schools, and they will go to the governor in this form; he, in turn, will be able to select appropriations that are most needed and order revenue for them as the condition of the state treasury permits.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
