Out of the past: March 1

​ST. LOUIS — Methodist Bishop Ivan Lee Holt of St. Louis, who recently married Vice President and Mrs. Alben W. Barkley, is to be married himself March 27 to a Georgia widow; the bride-to-be is Mrs. H.A. Carithers, 56, of Winder, Georgia; she is the widow of a manufacturer, farm owner and former state senator who died in 1944; Holt, a widower, is 63; he is a former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

It appears certain that the Muskegon, Michigan, girls’ baseball team, the Lassies, will hold spring training in Cape Girardeau, as well as the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Daisies; both are All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams; the two teams will train during the day at the Capaha Park diamond, beginning April 24 and continuing through May 6.

1925

​A number of Cape Girardeau beauties will participate in the annual style show to be presented by the Young Matrons of the Presbyterian Church at the New Broadway Theatre on Monday and Tuesday nights; rehearsals have been underway for several weeks for the revue, which will be given in connection with the regular picture program.

The Cape Girardeau Teachers College has an excellent opportunity to get its appropriation of $125,000 for a new gymnasium building, according to State Rep. George W. Cross of Cape Girardeau County; Cross was successful in getting the appropriations committee in its report to the Legislature to itemize each of the appropriations asked by the various schools, and they will go to the governor in this form; he, in turn, will be able to select appropriations that are most needed and order revenue for them as the condition of the state treasury permits.

