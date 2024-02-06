Out of the past: Jan. 9

2000

Beginning at the end of January, an ambulance crew will be stationed at the Jackson Fire Department an extra 1 1/2 hours weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the move is part of a dramatic increase in the level of emergency care available in the city in the past two years; in that period, Cape County Private Ambulance Service began consistently stationing an ambulance in Jackson during the peak hours for calls, and the city committed to training its firefighters as first responders.

SIKESTON – Eighteen people attend the first public meeting about the proposed Saxony Lutheran High School at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston; other meetings are planned throughout the coming weeks so people can learn more about the new school and have an opportunity to ask questions of school administrators and its Board of Regents; Saxony is slated to open in August in classrooms at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, with an expected enrollment of 50 students.

1975

The Jackson Park Board and city officials have tentatively agreed to the approximate type and size of a new municipal swimming pool, which they hope can be built this year in City Park; the board and officials have instructed the architectural firm of Allgeier Martin and Associates of Joplin to begin preliminary plans for the pool so they may be submitted to the City Council for approval; a seven-lane, 25-meter L-shaped pool with a diving tank, a two-part wading pool, bathhouse and a deck will be planned.

A special use permit has been granted to William T. Joiner for an apartment on the upper level of a commercial building at 33 N. Ellis St.; offices of a swimming pool company with which Joiner is affiliated are on the lower floor.