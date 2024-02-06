Out of the past: Jan. 9

2000
Beginning at the end of January, an ambulance crew will be stationed at the Jackson Fire Department an extra 1 1/2 hours weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the move is part of a dramatic increase in the level of emergency care available in the city in the past two years; in that period, Cape County Private Ambulance Service began consistently stationing an ambulance in Jackson during the peak hours for calls, and the city committed to training its firefighters as first responders.
SIKESTON – Eighteen people attend the first public meeting about the proposed Saxony Lutheran High School at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston; other meetings are planned throughout the coming weeks so people can learn more about the new school and have an opportunity to ask questions of school administrators and its Board of Regents; Saxony is slated to open in August in classrooms at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, with an expected enrollment of 50 students.
1975
The Jackson Park Board and city officials have tentatively agreed to the approximate type and size of a new municipal swimming pool, which they hope can be built this year in City Park; the board and officials have instructed the architectural firm of Allgeier Martin and Associates of Joplin to begin preliminary plans for the pool so they may be submitted to the City Council for approval; a seven-lane, 25-meter L-shaped pool with a diving tank, a two-part wading pool, bathhouse and a deck will be planned.
A special use permit has been granted to William T. Joiner for an apartment on the upper level of a commercial building at 33 N. Ellis St.; offices of a swimming pool company with which Joiner is affiliated are on the lower floor.
1950
A near complete shutdown of Southern Illinois mines last week, coming on the heels of only 11 work days in December, has put reserve stocks of coal in Cape Girardeau yards at low ebb, but hard-pressed dealers are striving to meet the demands of their customers; there is an expectation that the situation will brighten this week with reports that miners had returned to the pits today to resume the three-day-a-week production schedule.
Temperatures in the 40s over the weekend and continued above-freezing readings today combine to remove the vestiges of last week’s sleet storm, the first real winter weather of the season; highways are clear in all directions, and traffic is moving without difficulty.
1925
Walter D. Black of the Hotel Idan-Ha leaves for Jefferson City, where he will attend the inaugural ceremonies for Sam A. Baker as a colonel on the governor’s staff; Black will appear at the inauguration in a uniform of dark blue with heavy gold striping on the arms of the coat and down the legs of the trousers; heavy gold epaulets adorn the shoulders, while gold braid encircles the cap, on the front of which is a bronze state insignia; a heavy saber is also carried.
Arrangements for a special election on Saturday, Jan. 17, when voters within the corporate limits of Cape Girardeau will vote on a proposal to extend this limits, are completed by the City Council; judges and clerks and polling places are fixed by the councilmen.
