Out of the past: Jan. 8

2000
The medical-surgical wards at both Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center are nearly filled to capacity; on Friday, Southeast’s medical-surgical ward was 96% full, which meant only five of the unit’s 127 beds were open; at Saint Francis, the medical-surgical units yesterday were at 92% capacity, which meant fewer than 20 beds were available; at both facilities, patients with flu and pneumonia accounted for a substantial number of patients in the wards.
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials decided yesterday not to pursue proposals to build a new road between Scott City and Cape Girardeau; also rejected were bids for improvements to Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County and Highway 32 near Ste. Genevieve.
1975
Tentative plans for construction of a multi-family apartment complex, a church, rectory, gymnasium, open recreation areas and, in the future, a school were revealed in a written zoning request submitted by Robert A. Drury to the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; if granted, the project would be known as the Shenandoah Valley Housing Park; Drury is asking for rezoning from R-1, single-family district, to R-4, multiple dwelling, or for a special-use permit if needed to build the proposed structures and recreation areas on land bounded by Mount Auburn Road, Joyce Drive, Kimberly Drive and Farrar Drive.
The City of Cape Girardeau won’t become involved in any way in the controversy over the building site of the county’s new jail, says city manager W.G. Lawley; he says the decision is for the County Court to make without pressure from this city; the issue has been smoldering for a few weeks, but surfaced Monday when Presiding Judge Ervin Hobs declared he was opposed to building the new jail on the County Farm.
1950
The congregation of the Church of the Nazarene has purchased a seven-room house next to the church parsonage; according to the pastor, the Rev. C.E. Fleshman, the frame dwelling of insulated brick siding will be remodeled and redecorated for use as an additional classroom for the Sunday school; the house is at 1219 Merriwether.
The Rev. A.J. Langston, 1521 N. Main St., has resigned as pastor of New Bethel and Iona Baptist churches of the Cape Girardeau Association and has accepted the pastorate of Southside Baptist Church; he will succeed the Rev. Harley Statler of Sedgewickville, who resigned last month to accept a call to First Baptist Church at Reno, Arkansas; Southside has a membership of 100.
1925
Railroad cars of the new combination parlor and cafe type make their appearance on Frisco passenger trains 801 and 802 and will henceforth form a part of the regular equipment of these trains; the new cars were designed and built in the Frisco shops at Springfield; the interior is well finished and equipped with a number of revolving parlor car chairs; by the side of each chair a space has been allowed for the fixture of a small, demountable table of the Pullman type upon which meals may be served.
An increase of one cent per loaf on the price of bread, effective Saturday, is announced by Cape Girardeau bakers; doughnuts and rolls will increase five cents on the dozen, while other pastries will also go higher; the cause of the increase is the high price bakers are paying for flour.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
