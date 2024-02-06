Out of the past: Jan. 8

2000

The medical-surgical wards at both Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center are nearly filled to capacity; on Friday, Southeast’s medical-surgical ward was 96% full, which meant only five of the unit’s 127 beds were open; at Saint Francis, the medical-surgical units yesterday were at 92% capacity, which meant fewer than 20 beds were available; at both facilities, patients with flu and pneumonia accounted for a substantial number of patients in the wards.

JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials decided yesterday not to pursue proposals to build a new road between Scott City and Cape Girardeau; also rejected were bids for improvements to Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County and Highway 32 near Ste. Genevieve.

1975

Tentative plans for construction of a multi-family apartment complex, a church, rectory, gymnasium, open recreation areas and, in the future, a school were revealed in a written zoning request submitted by Robert A. Drury to the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; if granted, the project would be known as the Shenandoah Valley Housing Park; Drury is asking for rezoning from R-1, single-family district, to R-4, multiple dwelling, or for a special-use permit if needed to build the proposed structures and recreation areas on land bounded by Mount Auburn Road, Joyce Drive, Kimberly Drive and Farrar Drive.

The City of Cape Girardeau won’t become involved in any way in the controversy over the building site of the county’s new jail, says city manager W.G. Lawley; he says the decision is for the County Court to make without pressure from this city; the issue has been smoldering for a few weeks, but surfaced Monday when Presiding Judge Ervin Hobs declared he was opposed to building the new jail on the County Farm.

1950