Out of the past: Jan. 7

2000

Glenn Construction Co. of St. Louis presented the Cape Girardeau Board of Education an aggressive schedule to complete construction of a new high school within 33 months for $24.9 million during a special board meeting yesterday; the presentation, the third received by the board since December, was the first to come in under the $25 million ceiling the school board has set.

The local flu outbreak that has been filling emergency rooms is also increasing demand for two new influenza drugs; while the number of persons seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms at local ERs has leveled off from last week, the demand for prescription influenza medications Relenza and Tamiflu continues to be high.

1975

One new face on the Cape Girardeau County Court could drastically alter county politics and may mean $75,000 already spent or obligated on the new County Farm jail site will go down the drain; Presiding Judge Ervin Hobbs, who took office Jan. 12, expressed his opposition yesterday to spending $700,000 to build the county jail and sheriff’s office complex on the County Farm; Hobbs said: “I think we can build the new jail in Jackson for half that cost.”

A search, spearheaded by the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, is underway to find new living quarters for Lillie Campbell and her five children; a fire destroyed the Campbell fire at 726 rear Giboney St. Sunday night; Campbell was buying the home, but there was no insurance on it and only a small amount of insurance on a few pieces of furniture; Campbell had done considerable repairs on the three-room house, paneling one room, adding a kitchen and bath and repairing a porch.