Out of the past: Jan. 6

2000

Things were a little hectic as students milled around the new building at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson yesterday trying to find their classrooms; but principal Al Lipke says the day passed “without any major glitches”; construction of the building began about a year ago; dedication of the new, $2.5 million school is planned for Jan. 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church and will include an open house at the school afterward.

Those who saw the team of Belgian draft horses in the Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau were watching champions in action; Dutch Valley Linda and Country Pride Amy recently finished first in the Best Pair of Mares Hitched competition at the 1999 North American International Draft Horse Show in Louisville, Kentucky; the mares were shown by Charles and Verla Mangels of Oak Ridge along with their son and daughter-in-law, Weston and Sandy Mangels of Jackson, and their young daughter, Darla; the Mangels family has been raising Belgian draft horses since 1949.

1975

Girardeans, already feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks because of high inflation, are given the opportunity to complain about the seemingly endless series of utility rate increases; the Missouri Public Service Commission is holding a two-session public hearing on a Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. rate increase request at the Arena Building; the company has requested an increase in gross annual revenues of about $52 million; but the increase has been suspended by the PSC pending public hearings here and elsewhere in the state; Missouri Utilities Co. also is in the forefront in seeking higher rates to charge its customers.

The Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council’s search for longtime Eagle Scouts in the area has turned up 100 so far, but the hunt continues; all area holders of the highest award in Scouting will be guests of honor at the council’s annual Eagle Court of Honor in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 23.