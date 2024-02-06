Out of the past: Jan. 5

2000

The General Service Administration plans to hire an architectural firm this year to design a new federal courthouse for Cape Girardeau; Dennis Miller, project manager for the GSA in Fort Worth, Texas, says they hope to have an architectural contract awarded within the next two to three months; Congress in recent years has appropriated $6 million to buy land in old Happy Hollow, near Independence and Frederick streets, and design the building.

CHARLESTON – Almost three years after it was destroyed by an arson fire, the Mississippi County Courthouse is open and again home to county government; County Clerk Herbert “Junior” DeLay says employees have been moving into the $2.5 million building for the last four weeks; offices officially opened Monday.

1975

Lt. John D. May is the new commanding officer of the Cape Girardeau Naval Reserve Center; May assumed command from Lt. Cmdr. James W. Dowdy in ceremonies Saturday morning; principal speaker at the ceremony was Capt. James Farney, commanding officer of Force Area Command Staff 5412, Naval and Marine Reserve Center, St. Louis.

Ruth E. Smith Rose of Cape Girardeau, a longtime community leader who devoted many years of service to Southeast Hospital, died Saturday afternoon at Southeast, where she had been a patient several days; a member of the Southeast Hospital Board of Trustees since November 1972, when she was elected to fill the unexpired term of Gladys B. Stiver, Rose had a long association with the hospital, beginning with the reorganization of its auxiliary in 1958; she was the widow of Dr. Forrest H. Rose.