Out of the past: Jan. 31

2000

​Few people in Cape Girardeau strayed from their homes and television sets yesterday, as they watched the St. Louis Rams capture the Super Bowl XXXIV title; the Rams defeated the Titans 23-16 in a game that found theTitans on the 1-yard line as time ran out; it was the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory.

Dr. Mark Scully returned yesterday to Wildwood, the home he and his family shared from 1956 until his retirement as president of Southeast Missouri State University in 1975; university president Ken Dobbins and his wife, Jeanine, were hosts at an open house in honor of Scully’s 90th birthday; present and former university personnel, former students and friends were among the estimated 250 guests.

1975

​An extensive annexation of territory around Cape Girardeau that has considerable potential for urban growth is being proposed by Mayor Howard C. Tooke; the mayor says the city should annex the municipal airport, Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Tract on Nash Road and two growing residential areas — Cape Rock Village and Tanglewood Estates.

The three-story county courthouse in Jackson will be remodeled this year in an effort to make offices frequented by the public more accessible and to afford more usable space for magistrate and circuit court facilities on the top floor; included in the 1975 county budget is $29,000 in federal revenue-sharing funds for the renovation; plans are to move the assessor’s office from the top floor to the second floor office of the collector; the collector’s office would be moved into new space on the first floor, which also might be used for the prosecuting attorney, who has no office in the courthouse.

1950