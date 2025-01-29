Out of the past: Jan. 30

2000

The Rev. Sam Ramdial is installed as the new pastor of First General Baptist Church during the morning worship service; Dr. Kenneth Kennedy, former executive director of the General Baptist denomination, and the Rev. Fred Brittain, director of pastoral ministries for the denomination, officiate; Ramdial, of Poplar Bluff, has been president of Stinson Press Inc., the publishing and marketing arm of the General Baptist denomination the past 10 years.

A truly snowy day in Southeast Missouri is rare, but that’s what some residents saw yesterday; in a region where snow and ice usually come in pairs, the Cape Girardeau area received 2 to 5 inches of snow Friday and early Saturday; the Bootheel, however, wasn’t so lucky; police and emergency personnel in Scott and Mississippi counties and south say hazardous road conditions greeted motorists as falling temperatures caused snow to freeze on roadways Friday night, with the resultant accidents.

1975

Medical malpractice insurance premiums at Southeast Hospital have increased more than 50% over last year’s rate even though the hospital had no claims in 1974; the drastic premium increase is a local indication of a nationwide problem which has seen many doctors faced with the possibility of losing professional insurance protection; premiums are also going up for Saint Francis Hospital, but not to the extend they are at Southeast.

The Missouri Division of Health announces the release of $87,000 for a special unit in the new Saint Francis Hospital under construction here; the money is the first payment of a $335,539 grant financing a 20-bed rehabilitation unit in the new hospital.