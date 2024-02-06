Out of the past: Jan. 28

2000

A Cape Girardeau couple died in a fire caused by an electric space heater early yesterday morning; the fire started on the back porch, where Marion Reed, 63, spent many of his summer days sitting in his wheelchair keeping watch on his backyard and traffic along Water Street; he and Gloria Jenkins, age undetermined, were probably dead from smoke inhalation before the fire at 814 N. Spanish St. was reported.

Customers at Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club are receiving a little more loose change than usual, as the nation’s newest currency went into circulation yesterday; an agreement between the U.S. Mint and War-Mart Stores Inc. allows customers to be the first to get the new “Golden Dollar” coin as change.

1975

​“Project Eyeglasses” was launched yesterday at the noon meeting of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club by Dr. Homer Boles, retired head of the science department at Southeast Missouri State University; the project needs no funds, only the cooperation of club members and area residents; with Rotary members collecting old metal eyeglass frames, with or without the lenses, they and other metal objects will be sold to dealers and the proceeds used to buy prescription glasses for the needy.

It’s often difficult to corner Dr. Mark F. Scully for a few minutes, much less two hours, but Southeast Missouri State University’s art department has succeeded; the retiring university president will sit for a portrait demonstration Feb. 12; the public program will be in Kent Library’s Little Theater and is sponsored by the SEMO Cultural Lecture Committee; Dr. Grant Lund, assistant professor of art, will do the portrait.

1950