Out of the past: Jan. 26

2000

Show Me Center patrons would be drinking only Pepsi products over the next decade under a contract being considered by Southeast Missouri State University; Pepsi would pay $200,000 the first year and from $1,500 to $30,000 annually for the next 10 years under an exclusive contract the Board of Regents will take up tomorrow; Southeast previously hasn’t engaged in exclusive contracts with soft-drink vendors but has left open the option.

The Cape Girardeau Civic Center has until March 1 to pay off its $46,000 mortgage, and yesterday it received its first donation in a drive to reach that goal; the Breakfast Optimist Club donated $5,000 toward paying off the mortgage on the center at 232 Broadway.

1975

Kathryn Tenkhoff of Sikeston is the 1975 Maid of Cotton, a national honor that carries with it the responsibility of serving as goodwill ambassador for the entire cotton industry; she was welcomed home this week for a coffee given in her honor in Sikeston; Tenkhoff, a senior at the University of Missouri-Columbia, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alton G. Tenkhoff of Sikeston and granddaughter of Mrs. George D. Tenkhoff of Columbia.

Shivering puppies and dogs at Cape Girardeau’s Small Animal Shelter will soon get relief from cold winter weather; officials at the Cape Girardeau Police Department say the shelter is in line for renovation work by DAKA Construction Co., of Cape Girardeau, totaling $1,400; John Carter, shelter supervisor, says plans call for re-roofing of the pens, construction of removable walls and repair of the drainage system.