Out of the past: Jan. 25

2000

Cape Girardeau County voters will decide April 4 whether to establish countywide planning and zoning; the County Commission voted unanimously yesterday to put the issue on the next ballot culminating three years of work by the county Planning and Zoning Commission to develop a master plan; the county has operated without countywide planning since 1992, when voters rejected a proposal to impose countywide zoning and tossed out planning as well.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night passed a resolution to include a no-tax increase, $18 million bond issue on the April 4 ballot by a roll call vote of 6-0; board member Mark Carver was absent; if approved, the bond issue could raise $28.1 million to fund construction of a high school on land adjacent to the Vocational Career Center under construction west of Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.

1975

A Cape Girardeau businessman has offered to give Cape Girardeau County between five and seven acres of land northwest of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange as a site for a new county jail; County Court Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer disclosed yesterday that the offer had been made by Charles N. Harris, who agreed that additional adjoining land could be optioned under terms of a donation agreement.

A Circuit Court jury voted unanimously Thursday to clear the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Central Airways of responsibility for the loss of airplanes and equipment in a hangar fire at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport 3 1/2 years ago; owners of two planes and radio equipment stored in the hangar at the lightning-started fire had filed suit against the city and the air company to collect more than $110,000 in damages.