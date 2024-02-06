Out of the past: Jan. 24

2000

JEFFERSON CITY — Whatever Bekki Cook decides to do after her term as Missouri’s Secretary of State expires next January, one thing is certain: She will be doing it from Cape Girardeau; “For sure I’m coming back to Cape,” Cook says; by the time her tenure is complete, Cook will have spent just over six years in office.

Cape Girardeau County spent $4,200 on indigent burials and cremations in 1999, nearly double the amount spent in 1998; county commissioners, who depend on information from the Missouri Division of Family Services in determining whether the deceased was indigent, are increasingly questioning whether the cases they receive involve truly indigent people.

1975

Official action was taken Wednesday by the Cape Girardeau City Council changing the city’s slogan to “Cape Girardeau, Home of the Missouri State Flag”; the request for the change was made by a delegation interested in bicentennial activities here; according to Mrs. Arthur W. Thilenius of the Cape County Historical Society, Mrs. R.B. Oliver designed the flag in her home at 740 North St., with the assistance of artist Mary Kochtitsky.

A motion of County Court Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer to submit the controversial question of location for the new county jail to voters in April met with strong opposition yesterday from the other two court members, who accused him of taking an about-face on the issue; his motion, which died for lack of a second, prompted more debate among the three judges, who were unable to resolve the 16-month controversy.

1950