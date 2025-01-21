Out of the past: Jan. 21

2000

A Chicago company, Abbey Manufacturing, has purchased the former Florsheim Shoe plant in Cape Girardeau and will employ 40 to 50 workers, some of them ex-Florsheim employees, to make shoes.

SIKESTON — A small explosive device did minor damage to a fast-food restaurant in Sikeston on Wednesday; the crude, homemade explosive left indentations in a wall outside the Taco Bell at 1413 E. Malone about 10:45 p.m.; no one was injured.

1975

​In what ended in an emotional presentation, a Jackson man urged County Court judges Monday not to be influenced by pressures surrounding the question of location of a new county jail, but to resolve the matter quickly and get the jail under construction; “We are not one bit further along today than when we started talking about it, and all that we’ve done is a lot of damn talking,” said Sewell S. Wood, a retired driver; Wood concluded, “If you live up to your oath of office, you can get this thing done. Let’s settle on something and quit keeping this thing boiling.”

Five individuals billed as among the finest citizens of the community received Cape Girardeau Jaycee-sponsored awards last night at the 34th annual Distinguished Service Award-Bosses Night Banquet; the coveted Distinguished Service Award went to Dennis Henson; other award winners were Clarence Lee Shirrell, Boss of the Year; Martha Howell, Outstanding Young Educator; David W. Schwab, Outstanding Young Farmer, and John “Doc” Yallaly, Physical Fitness Leadership Award.

1950