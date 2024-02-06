Out of the past: Jan. 20

2000

A pipe bomb found early in the day on the west bank of the Mississippi River near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge construction site was intentionally detonated by specially trained law enforcement officers last night; two officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol explosives detonation unit and three agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms used a device called a “disrupter” to send a charge into the homemade bomb, blowing it up.

JEFFERSON CITY – A $1.8 million request for Cape Girardeau’s new vocational-technical school was left out of Gov. Mel Carnahan’s proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year; however, an official wit the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the absence of the the funding was an oversight, and the project’s funding will likely be added.

1975

Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Colletti and their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Colletti, have acquired space in the old Idan-Ha Hotel building from the owner, Burton Gerhardt; they plan to open a new Coletti’s Restaurant early in February; the location was formerly occupied by the short-lived Bon Apetit Restaurant; the closed Algerian Lounge, in the basement of the building, has been acquired and reopened by Dr. Joseph Busciglio, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician, who is the brother of Mrs. R.C. Colleti

The field of candidates for the two three-year seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education broadens with the filing of James E. Green, an employee of Atlas Plastics Corp; he is the fourth candidate to file for election, the other candidates being Charles E. Weber, Thomas L. Meyer and Jerry W. Ford, the latter two incumbents; Weber is a former member of the board.