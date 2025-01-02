Out of the past: Jan. 2

2000

Perry and Cape Girardeau counties are among the top 25 counties in Missouri regarding the welfare of children, while the Bootheel countries of Pemiscot, Mississippi and Dunklin remain among the worst for children for another year; such are the findings of the annual Kids Count Missouri report recently released by Citizens for Missouri’s Children, a St. Louis-based advocacy group.

The 2000 budget includes millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements that will keep the City of Jackson busy in the coming year; plans and bids on the city’s wastewater and water system improvements are expected in the first quarter of the year; the record $18 million budget includes $3.6 million in money the project qualified for from the State Revolving Loan Program; the city is also upgrading its electrical system this year with new transformers and substation.

1975

Mrs. E. Lawrence Bahn Jr. of Cape Girardeau and a member of First Presbyterian Church has been elected chairman of the 12-member board of directors of the newly formed, independent and not-for-profit Cape Retirement Community, which has proven a retirement center is feasible for the Cape Girardeau area; she has been extremely active on the feasibility study for the retirement center, sponsored by First Presbyterian; other officers elected to the 1975 board of directors are vice president, Charles E. Knote; secretary, C.E. Bohnsack, and treasurer, Paul B. Louiseu.

Donald L. Sale, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau waste management program says the city sanitation department will pick up discarded Christmas trees during a one-day free pickup at the curb lines on Jan. 8; the trees will be hauled to the city landfill site, where they will be reduced to chips; eventually, the chips will be made available to residents for mulch.