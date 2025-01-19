Out of the past: Jan. 19

2000

A half-mile parade and reception yesterday morning marked the changeover of Barbara Blanchard Elementary School from “a hillside, an idea and a budget” to an operating elementary school; superintendent Dr. Dan Steska called the school’s opening a “climactic change” that represented Cape Girardeau’s first new school since 1967.

The Jackson Board of Education will seek voter approval of a bond issue and tax increase for construction projects and to cover operating costs; the board voted 6-0 last night to place two resolutions on the April 4 ballot; one calls for an $11 million bond issue to fund construction of an elementary school in the eastern part of the district, cover costs to build an addition and complete various renovations at the junior high school, and equip the builds and add technological equipment throughout the district.

1975

The old Schonhoff barn, sitting commandingly amid new apartment complexes in the 2000 block of Independence Street, will remain a city landmark, according to the Rev. Jack Strickland, pastor of the Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church, which recently purchased the big red barn; the former dairy barn has been used most recently as a nightclub; it will be remodeled to serve the church, established last year in June, keeping as much of the original structure as possible.

Four of Cape Girardeau’s City Council members, including Mayor Howard C. Tooke, have told the Missourian they will discuss the controversial county jail matter during a council study session Tuesday and possibly take an official stand against the indicated squandering of nearly $80,000 if the jail isn’t built on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau; meanwhile, County Court Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer of Cape Girardeau, the only member of the court to support the farm site, says he will urge that the court submit the jail location question to county voters at the April 8 general election.