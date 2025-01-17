Out of the past: Jan. 17

Warned that it might be necessary to break the riverside levee in the fight on the flooding Mississippi River, residents are moving out of the Birds Point Floodway, taking with them what possessions they can load into trucks and wagons; for the most part it is an orderly retreat; there had been a feeling for several days that the move might be necessary; it is estimated that a third of the families have left the floodway.

Crisis in the present high stage of the Ohio River should come within the next 36 hours, say river observers, as the Ohio nears the crest of its greatest rise since the tremendous flood of 1937; the river stands at a stage of 55 feet at Cairo, Illinois, and a crest Thursday of 55.5 feet is predicted; the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is at a 30.7 feet and will begin to fall later today; flood stage at Cape Girardeau is 32 feet.

1925

Harry O. Cole has been promoted to plant manager and R.C. Matthews to superintendent of operations at the local plant of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co.; the announcement is made by Richard Boyle, general superintendent of the company who is here to inspect the local plant; Cole has been office manager at Marquette the past year; Matthews, a Cape Girardeau native and formerly general foreman, succeeds F.C. Richards, who has resigned and will go to Australia, where he was formerly in charge of a cement plant.

SIKESTON — An ordinance directed against employment agencies and plantation owners from the South, who, it is charged, are attempting to induce Black workers to return from this section to Southern states, was adopted by the Sikeston City Council last night; under the ordinance, a license of $500 per day will be levied on each employment agency or person attempting to hire labor in the town, for the purpose of taking the laborers away from here.

