Out of the past: Jan. 16

2000

The new school and multi-purpose building adjoining St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson is dedicated in the afternoon; the approximately 32,000-square-foot facility connects onto the St. Paul Church building and faces the old school building across Russell Street; general contractor for the structure was Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson.

Finding interest in a proposed Lutheran high school was simple compared to finding the right location for a permanent home; the Board of Regents for Saxony Lutheran High School looked at 11 different sites before buying a 40-acre tract near Fruitland; the purchase agreement was reached late Friday; the Saxony Lutheran High School Association bought the land for $320,000 from AA Mobile Home Sales in Festus.

1975

Presiding County Court Judge Ervin Hobbs said yesterday he won’t allow the county to enter into any contract for construction of a new jail as long as lawsuits over the matter are pending; Hobbs’ comments came during questioning by Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm, who met with the court in special session to discuss the jail cost and site controversy; Cape Girardeau architect Thomas E. Phillips, who has been hired by the county to design the facility, noted the cost of the new facility at the size deemed necessary by law enforcement and judicial officials can’t be built for less than $727,000.

A former Cape Girardeau Board of Education member, Charles E. Weber, yesterday became the first candidate for a seat on the school board; two three-year posts will be filled at the April 8 school election; the incumbents — Thomas L. Meyer and Jerry W. Ford — have yet to file as candidates.

1950