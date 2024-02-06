Out of the past: Jan. 15

2000

​Plans to extend Mount Auburn Road from Bloomfield Road south to Silver Springs Road will create added benefits for commercial property owners in the area, but it will also mean some added costs for them; anyone who owns property along the proposed extension will be assessed a tax bill of up to $56 per foot plus land acquisition costs; a public hearing on the project is set for Tuesday at City Hall.

The waiting lists for beds in the nation’s veterans homes are long and could be getting longer as World War II and Korean War vets get older; Samuel E. McVay administrator of the 150-bed Cape Girardeau Missouri Veterans Home, says as many as 500 names are on Missouri Veterans Homes waiting lists, with about 100 of them awaiting space at the local facility.

1975

​The Southeast Missourian has learned that the City of Jackson will offer to trade evenly its property to the north of the existing jail for the site of the present jail and the county-owned land adjacent to it; reports that the Jackson City Council, meeting Monday night, had voted to eliminate the additional $25,000 the county would have had to pay for the property under an earlier swap has been confirmed by Jackson Mayor Carlton Meyer; however, research by the newspaper shows the site of the existing jail plus the adjacent property wouldn’t be large enough.

The top two levels of Southeast Hospital’s new four-level parking garage were temporarily opened for parking yesterday in hopes traffic bottlenecks and other crowded parking problems will be alleviated, says O.D. Niswonger, assistant administrator of the hospital; the facility has experienced severe parking problems since construction of the garage and development of the East Wing addition began in early 1974.

1950