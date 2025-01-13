Out of the past: Jan. 14

2000
Another 160 persons in Southeast Missouri will be without jobs when an area grocery distributor closes this spring; the Supervalu Distribution Center has announced it will close its Scott City operation after nearly 40 years in business; the center should close sometime between April and May.
The blood supply at the Red Cross blood distribution center in Cape Girardeau is critically low, with less than one day’s supply on the shelves; while it has caused no major problems so far, it could if there were a multiple-injury accident, an explosion or some other disaster.
1975
Voicing strong objection to recent Missourian editorials concerning the controversial county jail matter, Gene C. Cracraft, president of Cracraft-Miller Funeral Home and Furniture Store, acting as spokesman for a delegation of about 30 Jackson and out-county residents, called upon the County Court Monday to build the proposed jail on the present jail site in Jackson; Cracraft began his presentation to the court by saying he took exception to “several articles” in the Missourian and charged that the writer acted “against his dignity by saying some of the things he said”; earlier in the day, newly-elected County Court presiding Judge Ervin Hobbs also expressed his disapproval of the editorials.
JEFFERSON CITY – Former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 1976 and demands that he be allowed to appear before a federal grand jury in Kansas City which is investigating his administration.
1950
A contingent of 12 men and eight cargo trucks from Headquarters and Service Companies, 140th Infantry, National Guard, goes to Kennett to assist wherever needed in fighting the flooding and helping with the evacuation of families in the St. Francis River area; the men are billeted in the Kennett Armory.
Cold weather and an end to the rains, at least temporarily, bring a measure of relief to the Mississippi River sector south from Cairo, Illinois; some experienced observers say a major flood has been averted; in particular, in the 131,000-acre Birds Point Floodway does the tension lessen, as the feeling grows that it won’t be necessary to evacuate the basin.
1925
The Lions Club at its noon luncheon votes to hold a radio show in Cape Girardeau early in February; the show will be held three days, and a small admission will be charged; with the help of professor E.H. Thomas, who is in charge of the broadcasting department at the State Teachers College, has agreed to help the Lions in putting on the show.
J.W. Gerhardt and H.M. Dalton of Gerhardt Construction Co. travel to Cairo, Illinois, for the letting of contracts for two new fireproof school buildings to be built in Cairo this year at a cost of $400,000; owing to the nature of the bids, the school board hasn’t as yet announced the successful bidders.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.