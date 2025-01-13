Out of the past: Jan. 14

2000

Another 160 persons in Southeast Missouri will be without jobs when an area grocery distributor closes this spring; the Supervalu Distribution Center has announced it will close its Scott City operation after nearly 40 years in business; the center should close sometime between April and May.

The blood supply at the Red Cross blood distribution center in Cape Girardeau is critically low, with less than one day’s supply on the shelves; while it has caused no major problems so far, it could if there were a multiple-injury accident, an explosion or some other disaster.

1975

Voicing strong objection to recent Missourian editorials concerning the controversial county jail matter, Gene C. Cracraft, president of Cracraft-Miller Funeral Home and Furniture Store, acting as spokesman for a delegation of about 30 Jackson and out-county residents, called upon the County Court Monday to build the proposed jail on the present jail site in Jackson; Cracraft began his presentation to the court by saying he took exception to “several articles” in the Missourian and charged that the writer acted “against his dignity by saying some of the things he said”; earlier in the day, newly-elected County Court presiding Judge Ervin Hobbs also expressed his disapproval of the editorials.

JEFFERSON CITY – Former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 1976 and demands that he be allowed to appear before a federal grand jury in Kansas City which is investigating his administration.