Out of the past: Jan. 13

1950

The 1950 infantile paralysis fund drive is launched in Cape Girardeau to replace money used in the 1949 polio epidemic, the worst in history; with sights set on a $10,000 county goal, opening guns are fired when campaign officials place in the mail 6,000 letters addressed to previous donors of Cape Girardeau and the immediate vicinity; chairman of the county drive is Lindsay W. Simmons.

Continued rain is bringing a severe surface water problem in many sections of Southeast Missouri, with drainage ditches overflowing or running bank-full; that is the main problem in the south end of Dunklin County, where a number of families in the vicinity of Hornersville have been evacuated to the former Army air base at Malden; Cape Girardeau Red Cross chapter dispatches 40 cots and 80 blankets to the airfield to be used in the housing program.

1925

With the burning this morning of the fourth barn in less than six weeks, officials suspect a “firebug” is active in Cape Girardeau, and police are investigating the origins of the blazes; this morning’s fire, at 2:45, is in a barn at the home of Henry Vogelsang, 814 Independence St.; for a time it threatens residences and other buildings in the immediate vicinity; the blaze wasn’t discovered by neighbors until it had enveloped the barn.

A fleet of 10 trucks, consigned to the Regenhardt Construction Co., arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday and will be put to work at once on the firm’s big state road contract in Bollinger County; the trucks, which are of the Hug make, designed an…d built by a road contractor especially for that kind of work, cost approximately $18,500; the trucks will be used to haul concrete and stone and other road-building eateries to the scene of the building activities on Highway No. 9, west of here.

