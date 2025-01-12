Out of the past: Jan. 12

2000

Cord Dobrowski, partner in the Presswick Group, believes planning for a new golf course in Cape Girardeau is a win-win situation; the group has two parcels of land it is considering: a 770-acre site with mile-long access to Bloomfield Road and a 525-acre site north of the city near 5-H Animal Ranch.

Six-year-old Jacob Morrison probably won’t be putting his money where his mouth is ever again; as the Jackson Elementary School road home on a bus recently, he put a quarter in his mouth, which got stuck in his throat and kept him from breathing; alerted by other children, the bus driver pulled onto the shoulder of the road, where Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Greg Kenley came to the rescue; he drove the youngster in his patrol car from a half-mile outside of Gordonville to Saint Francis Medical Center in three minutes; there, emergency room personnel induced vomiting, and Jacob spat out his milk money.

1975

Stephen Tharp, pastor of Caney Fork Baptist Church, is ordained at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon; Tharp, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, has pastored Caney Fork Church for the past three months; he is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Earl Tharp of De Soto; the Rev. Earl Tharp is former past of Red Star Church.

School administrators and Board of Education members called figures “very good” when bids were opened Friday on the proposed construction of an addition to the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School; apparent low base figures on general work, electrical, heating, ventilating and air condition totaled $368,200.