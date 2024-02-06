Out of the past: Jan. 10

2000

​Albertson’s plans for a giant, 61,000-square-foot food center are still on “go” for Cape Girardeau; Tom Kelsey, broker for Lorimont Place, Ltd., confirms that the real estate transaction has been completed for a 7.4-acre tract near Independence Street and Kingshigway; the property is the former Wolohan Lumber property — 4.68 acres — and the Pollack property, a vacant 2.7-acre site that housed a salvage operation.

The medical establishment called Dr. Randas J. Villa Batista crazy when he proposed cutting off portions of a patient’s enlarged heart to improve organ function; 17 years later, cardiac surgeons around the world are using the Batista heart-reduction procedure developed by the Brazilian doctor; Batista is in Cape Girardeau for two days visiting Dr. William Logue, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Saint Francis Medical Center, who was the first American doctor to perform the Batista procedure, and speaking to local physicians.

1975

​The City of Roses may become the Home of the Missouri State Flag in honor of the nation’s 200th birthday, if a proposal made by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, the coordinating agency for bicentennial activities here, is approved by the City Council; the proposal was explained by Sam L. Gill, general chairman, at last night’s meeting of those interested in planning bicentennial activities.

A sheet metal strike now in its fifth month, which has caused numerous construction delays on the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University here, threatens to shut down work on the $3.9 million project entirely within three weeks; David Pearce of St. Louis, architect, explained to the Board of Regents yesterday that only under “the best conditions” can the building be completed before middle or late summer; original date of completion was around April 1.

1950