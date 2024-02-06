Out of the past: Jan. 10

2000
Albertson’s plans for a giant, 61,000-square-foot food center are still on “go” for Cape Girardeau; Tom Kelsey, broker for Lorimont Place, Ltd., confirms that the real estate transaction has been completed for a 7.4-acre tract near Independence Street and Kingshigway; the property is the former Wolohan Lumber property — 4.68 acres — and the Pollack property, a vacant 2.7-acre site that housed a salvage operation.
The medical establishment called Dr. Randas J. Villa Batista crazy when he proposed cutting off portions of a patient’s enlarged heart to improve organ function; 17 years later, cardiac surgeons around the world are using the Batista heart-reduction procedure developed by the Brazilian doctor; Batista is in Cape Girardeau for two days visiting Dr. William Logue, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Saint Francis Medical Center, who was the first American doctor to perform the Batista procedure, and speaking to local physicians.
1975
The City of Roses may become the Home of the Missouri State Flag in honor of the nation’s 200th birthday, if a proposal made by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, the coordinating agency for bicentennial activities here, is approved by the City Council; the proposal was explained by Sam L. Gill, general chairman, at last night’s meeting of those interested in planning bicentennial activities.
A sheet metal strike now in its fifth month, which has caused numerous construction delays on the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University here, threatens to shut down work on the $3.9 million project entirely within three weeks; David Pearce of St. Louis, architect, explained to the Board of Regents yesterday that only under “the best conditions” can the building be completed before middle or late summer; original date of completion was around April 1.
1950
A bond issue election for a new high school building to house a minimum of 1,000 pupils will likely be called by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in May, it was revealed last night to representatives of the city’s Parent-Teacher units; it was the first public disclosure of the plans of the board, although events have been shaping toward that end through conferences for selection of an architect from a list of 12 applicants.
Despite flooding conditions in tributaries of the Ohio River, there is little likelihood at present of a major flood in the lower reaches of the Mississippi River, observers say; while the Ohio is still rising from Cincinnati to its confluence with the Mississippi at Cairo, Illinois, and hit a stage of 47 feet at that place today, the crest, predicted for the weekend, isn’t expected to be over 50 feet.
1925
James F. Adams, restaurant proprietor of Neelys Landing, who recently was acquitted in circuit court at Benton of a first-degree murder charge in connection with the slaying last summer of Orville Castle, sent a 3-pound box of candy to each member of the jury on Christmas; members of the jury were Raymond Boardman, Sikeston; John Penn, Commerce; William Urhahn, Commerce; Joe Dirnberger, Oran; Arnold Mercer, Morley; H.C. Kindred, Sikeston; Clarence Cooper, Bertrand; Tom Hodgkiss, Benton; L.J. Pfefferkorn, Oran; E.E. Grant, McMullen; Earl Pate, Sikeston; and R.V. Mow, Sikeston.
The erection of a memorial for the War Dead of Cape Girardeau County on the lawn of the county courthouse in Jackson has caused a veritable storm in a teapot; some object to the bronze plate bearing the names of the judges of the County Court, openly demanding that it be removed; others object to the location of the monument; such a storm erupted 18 years ago, when some objected to the symbols of the A.F. and A.M. — the compass and square — being carved into the cornerstone for the new courthouse; so strong was the protest, that the emblem was removed.
