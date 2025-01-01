Out of the past: Jan. 1

2000

Like the rest of the nation, Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois sail into the new millennium untouched by any Y2K snafus that had been feared; preparation seems to have headed off whatever misfortune could have occurred had computers been fooled into thinking 1999 had just rolled over into the year 1900 instead of 2000.

Bayley Leeann James wasn’t supposed to be here until Wednesday, but she arrives at 4:47 a.m., four days ahead of schedule; Bayley is the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in the new year, new decade, new century, new millennium at Southeast Hospital; she is the daughter of Terry L. and Jessica James of Jackson.

1975

A traffic fatality starts 1975 off on a morbid note win Southeast Missouri as a Jackson man dies in a one-car accident on an Iron County road after Missouri had achieved and exceeded its highway safety goal for 1974, and Southeast Missouri had recorded its lowest number of traffic fatalities in 16 years; Gary W. Dickerson, 23, is pronounced dead on arrival at an Ironton hospital following an accident at 3 p.m., seven miles west of Banner on Highway 32 in Iron County.

Lusty cries, rather than bells or fireworks, ring in 1975, when six babies are welcomed by area families at Southeast Hospital on New Year’s Day; making the first appearance of 1975 is Simian Eugene Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Williams of Mound City, Illinois; the baby, a husky 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is born at 2:47 a.m.