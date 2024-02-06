Out of the past: Feb. 9

2000

Cape Girardeau’s $8.5 million sewer revenue bond issue passed in an election yesterday in which fewer than 4% of the city’s voters participated; the city needed the additional funds to complete several projects left unfinished after a 1994 vote that approved $25 million in sewer bonds.

More stray animals from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri shelter found homes in 1999; at the same time, the shelter took in fewer animals; last year, 1,137 animals were adopted from the shelter, up from 992 in 1998; more than 2,800 dogs, cats and other animals were euthanized last year; but that was 1,267 fewer than in 1998; the Cape Girardeau facility took in 4,732 animals last year, 706 fewer than the previous year.

1975

A fund in memory of Mrs. Hilary F. Schmittzehe of Cape Girardeau has been established by the Knights of Columbus Mental Retardation Foundation of Missouri to operate a new program to aid the mentally retarded of the state; the $65,000 fund for the citizens advocacy group named for Schmittzehe, who died in October, recognizes her work and concern for the mentally retarded, especially children, in institutions.

Dwight Garris and his partner, Beverly A. Lloyd, both juniors at Southeast Missouri State University, took first place in the Multiple Sclerosis Dance Marathon held at the university Friday and Saturday; they were one of 19 couples who completed the entire 30 hours of dancing; 52 couples, including four high school couples, began dancing to taped music and live bands at 6 Friday night and by midnight Saturday, they had raised $7,000 for the fight against multiple sclerosis.

1950