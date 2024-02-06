Out of the past: Feb. 9

2000
Cape Girardeau’s $8.5 million sewer revenue bond issue passed in an election yesterday in which fewer than 4% of the city’s voters participated; the city needed the additional funds to complete several projects left unfinished after a 1994 vote that approved $25 million in sewer bonds.
More stray animals from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri shelter found homes in 1999; at the same time, the shelter took in fewer animals; last year, 1,137 animals were adopted from the shelter, up from 992 in 1998; more than 2,800 dogs, cats and other animals were euthanized last year; but that was 1,267 fewer than in 1998; the Cape Girardeau facility took in 4,732 animals last year, 706 fewer than the previous year.
1975
A fund in memory of Mrs. Hilary F. Schmittzehe of Cape Girardeau has been established by the Knights of Columbus Mental Retardation Foundation of Missouri to operate a new program to aid the mentally retarded of the state; the $65,000 fund for the citizens advocacy group named for Schmittzehe, who died in October, recognizes her work and concern for the mentally retarded, especially children, in institutions.
Dwight Garris and his partner, Beverly A. Lloyd, both juniors at Southeast Missouri State University, took first place in the Multiple Sclerosis Dance Marathon held at the university Friday and Saturday; they were one of 19 couples who completed the entire 30 hours of dancing; 52 couples, including four high school couples, began dancing to taped music and live bands at 6 Friday night and by midnight Saturday, they had raised $7,000 for the fight against multiple sclerosis.
1950
Surplus commodities from the government’s huge warehouse stocks are being distributed to families in need in Scott County; a distribution center has been set up at Morley, and it is estimated that more than 350 families will receive assistance this week; last week, the first week of the project in Scott County, some 240 families received food.
Although Memorial Hall, the new student service building at State College, is apparently completed, it appears no move will be made to occupy it until an injunction suit involving Myers Hall, new dormitory for men, is settled; the Board of Regents has taken the position that the contract for Myers Hall and Memorial Hall is a unit agreement and that one building cannot be accepted without the other.
1925
The first contingent of this season’s crop of maple syrup arrived in Jackson Saturday; in a very short time, the entire lot was sold at $2 per gallon; the syrup was made within a few miles of Jackson, but the crop isn’t large, as the sugar orchards aren’t as plentiful as formerly in this section.
The congregation of First Christian Church in Cape Girardeau at the morning service yesterday voted to release the Rev. C.H. Swift, who one week ago tendered his resignation, to become effective in 90 days; the official board of the church, at a meeting during the past week, accepted Swift’s resignation and sent it to the congregation for its approval; Swift will leave Cape Girardeau in March, but his family will probably depart for California before then to set up housekeeping.
