Out of the past: Feb. 8

2000

​Cape Girardeau County Extension officials hope to be in a new facility next fall, with work on the project to start next week; Wesbecher Construction Co., from the Marble Hill area, will build the 8,000-square-foot extension and education center; it should be completed in September.

By noon, the grass and a few inches of sod are missing from Southeast Missouri State University’s football field; the look of the Houck Stadium gridiron will change over the next month in preparation for a bed to support the new FieldTurf brand of synthetic grass to be installed by Vibra-Whirl of Panhandle, Texas; Nip Kelley Construction Co., a subcontractor on the project, started removing the grass yesterday and is expected to complete that task today.

1975

​Southeast Missouri State University officials late yesterday said they will do everything within their power to save a 60-year-old elm tree; it stands on the site where the university is constructing its new student parking lot, at the corner of Pacific and Watkins streets; the tree’s safety from damage by large construction machinery became a controversy after members of the River City Garden Club in Cape Girardeau asked that it be saved.

The question of illegal traffic control in the City of St. Marys has resurfaced with a strongly-worded open letter from Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, to Mayor William Schwent requesting public scrutiny of the city’s traffic control operations; Bruckerhoff charges he has received numerous complaints of not only cars being stopped and drivers being ticketed indiscriminately, but the more serious accusation of a fee-splitting arrangement between police officers and the city judge.

1950