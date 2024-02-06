Out of the past: Feb. 7

2000

Saturday was work day, one of several scheduled by House of Hope Church to prepare the old May Greene School building for a “Super Saturday” program Feb. 12 and the first House of Hope service there Feb. 13; the church is currently conducting services at 1148 S. Sprigg St., a few blocks southwest of the old school in a building that will go on the sales block as soon as May Greene is ready.

John Ferguson, who has served as Cape Girardeau County public administrator for the past 11 years, will seek a fourth four-year term in office; he is the third Republican candidate to announce his candidacy for the post, the others being Phyllis Schwab of Jackson and Ken Bryan of Cape Girardeau.

1975

Corrections officials have expressed interest in paying Cape Girardeau County to board short-term state and federal prisoners in the county’s proposed minimum security jail, if it is built near the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says federal jail inspectors have followed the county’s jail controversy closely in the hope the County Court would follow through with original plans to build near the interchange.

The need for acute care hospital beds in Cape Girardeau to serve both Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois over the next five years will be taken before representatives of the Missouri Division of Health at a meeting tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at Jefferson City; members of the Cape Girardeau Area Health Council will confer with state officials, taking them a study showing the area’s needs; the study, a year in the making, concludes Cape Girardeau hospitals will have a minimum need of 94 more acute care hospital beds in the next three to five years.

1950