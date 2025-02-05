Out of the past: Feb. 5

2000

​The City of Cape Girardeau will seek federal funding to construct the 6,100-foot-long hiking and biking trail from Sloan Creek southward to the River Campus on the river side of the Mississippi River floodwall; the project would also expand Riverfront Park and the old landing area south of the park; a pedestrian bridge would be built over Sloan Creek.

The old Notre Dame High School at 1912 Ritter Drive is now the De Paul Center; Wanda Drury donated $300,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish to buy the building that housed the Catholic high school until 1998; full utilization of the 14-acre site, which incudes the high school building, a 10-bedroom convent and baseball and soccer fields, are in the planning stages; for now, the parish is using the old high school for adult religious education, Sunday school classes and hospitality gatherings.

1975

​A Southeast Missouri man, W.C. Banta of Charleston, is one of four who have filed suit to recapture Missouri Board of Education seats taken from them by Gov. Christopher S. Bond; the board is the second to be involved in a suit challenging the governor’s appointments to commissions and boards following state government reorganization last summer; Banta, an attorney, joined John M. Morris Jr. of Rolla, Harvey B. Young of Kirksville and Jack Webster of Springfield in filing the suit Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court at Jefferson City

The Notre Dame Bulldogs have trouble shooting free throws, but they did the job when they had to last night, hitting five in overtime to win their classic crosstown confrontation against the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers, 63-58, before a near-capacity crowd at Houck Field House; it was the first sweep of the basketball series for the Bulldogs in four years.

1950