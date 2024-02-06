Out of the past: Feb. 4

2000

​It may soon be a crime for people to leave trash, used tires, scrap metal or other rubbish on their land; the Cape Girardeau County Commission is considering an ordinance that would police litter- and junk-filled land; violators would be fined or even jailed.

Motorcycle Demolition Derby, as crazy as it sounds, will be featured at the Monster Truck Challenge and Thrill Show this evening at the Show Me Center; monster truck and quad races are also on the bill, which will be repeated tomorrow night.

1975

​Cape Girardeau, already designated a U.S. bicentennial community, may have another one inside the city limits; Southeast Missouri State University wants to be designated an official bicentennial community, too, and a committee of students, faculty and administrators has been formed with that goal in mind; chairman of the committee is Dr. Charles Wiles, director of field services at the university.

A big stumbling block in Cape Girardeau’s attempt to gain a lower fire insurance rating is the deficiency in its water supply for firefighting purposes, city manager W.G. Lawley tells the City Council; Lawley adds he will report on bids for the proposed purchase of two new fire trucks at tomorrow’s council meeting.

1950