Out of the past: Feb. 3

2000

If your last name is Brown, Steed, Copeland, Pett, McGuire, Skelton or Lambert – and you received a letter from San Francisco recently – it could be worth $1 million, if you can prove you are related to Glenda Ella Bergman; Bergman, born Glenda Steed in Cape Girardeau in 1906, died in December in San Francisco with no will, no known relatives and an estate worth about $1 million; the probate court is hoping to find relatives here.

Construction should begin this year on the main span of the new Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau; a bedrock problem in the middle of the river has been fixed so work can proceed on the main span, the Missouri Department of Transportation says; jet grouting to repair seams in the bedrock of a pier site in the river added about $8 million to the cost of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

1975

Incumbent Paul W. Stehr files for reelection to a second three-year term on the Cape Girardeau City Council, becoming the first candidate for a city office in the April 1 election; the council seat he is vacating is the only one open this spring.

Legal opinions on the possibilities of Cape Girardeau County accepting a gift of land as a site for a new jail or trading county property for an alternate site owned by the City of Jackson have been asked of Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier; the County Court Thursday asked the opinions regarding Cape Girardeau businessman Charles N. Harris’ offer to give the county five acres between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the City of Jackson’s proposal to trade property it owns for the site of the present jail and adjoining county-owned lot.

1950