Out of the past: Feb. 28

2000

​Rain couldn’t keep John Simmons, 15, from trying to catch a few fish yesterday; but his fishing trip ended in a three-hour ordeal with 20 firefighters and rescue personnel working for two hours to dig Simmons from the slick, muddy bank along Juden Creek, near Twin Trees Park; the more they dug into the creek bank, the more Simmons sank, until he was up to his chest — nearly 4 1/2 feet deep — in mud; once he was freed by police Sgt. Roger Fields and fire Capt. Charles Brawley, Simmons was transported by helicopter to Southeast Hospital, where he was observed for injuries and hypothermia.

The Plant Lady’s Corner has moved into new quarters at 221 Independence St. from 1 S. Main St.; Debbie Naeter, a certified Master Gardener, has operated The Plant Lady’s Corner, a plant-care service for homes and businesses, for a number of years.

1975

​Kicking off an eventful day that includes the graduation of 17 patrolmen from a special training program, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Henry H. Gerecke announces several promotions, the first in five years; among them are William W. Stover, chief of operations, and Donald R. Roberts, chief of services, to captain; Howard H. Boyd Jr., training officer and recently appointed crime prevention officer, is promoted to lieutenant; joining him at that rank are Danny E. Club, Detective James A. Crites and Robert F. Ross.

Charmin Paper Products Co., which manufactures Pampers disposable diapers at its facility 15 miles north of Cape Girardeau, announces it will begin construction of a 325,000-square-foot addition this spring; with the expansion will come the employment of additional personnel.

1950