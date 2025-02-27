Out of the past: Feb. 27

2000
COMMERCE — The Mississippi River nearly dissolved the village of Commerce in the mid-1990s, with many residents agreeing to a government buyout of their properties; now Dixie Jane Johnson has applied to build a riverboat landing at Commerce in hopes of bringing riverboats, along with tourists, back to a town that hasn’t forgotten its river ties; besides a dock for riverboats, Johnson’s project consists of a three-story building on the bank built to look like a lighthouse; one story of the building is to be occupied by a restaurant Johnson will operate.
Lt. David James, who is in charge of detectives for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, is the new commander of the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad; he is the fourth squad commander in the 17-year history of the Major Case Squad.
1975
Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel are issued new handguns in an effort to give all patrolmen and officers uniformity in their equipment; the department received a shipment of brand new .38-caliber Smith and Wesson handguns; they are the same caliber as the old guns used, but Lt. Donald R. Roberts, chief of services, says the new pistol is heavier than the old model and can be handled more easily; in addition, uniformed officers are all wearing the same new midnight-blue uniforms; new leather gear — belts and holsters — have also been ordered.
The front entrance of Common Pleas Court facing Spanish Street has a new look; Electric Supply Co. workers yesterday installed a traditional Tudor-type light hanging from the portico ceiling by a black chain; chosen by city clerk Verna L. Landis, the light has a solid black cast aluminum frame with fade-proof acrylic see-through panels.
1950
Charles Delps, a professional diver of St. Louis, calls attention to tons of priceless “gems” submerged in the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau; two barges of coal — some 2,300 tons in all — went down just off Cape Rock Drive a year ago; at the recent rate for scarce coal, the fuel would be worth about $24,200; Robert W. Erlbacher, however, says the coal is probably covered with sand and mud; he adds that the water at that point is extremely deep.
Sale of one of Cape Girardeau’s major peach- and apple-producing farms, Deneke Orchards on Cape Rock Drive, owned by A.F. Deneke and R.B. Potashnick, is announced; the place formerly was the Hope orchard; Dr. D.R. Seabaugh purchased approximately 30 acres of orchard ground; Potashnick plans to buy out Deneke’s interest in the remainder of the orchard, approximately 130 acres in all.
1925
Clyde D. Harris, president of the First National Bank, has been appointed a member of the Teachers College Board of Regents, succeeding the late Louis Houck; the appointment was made yesterday by Gov. Sam A. Baker on a recommendation by a number of prominent Girardeans.
The Cape Girardeau Milk Co., owning the first milk pasteurization plant in the city, will begin operations Monday and expects to put its product on the market the next day; the company is housed in a new $5,000 concrete building at the corner of Independence and Middle streets.
