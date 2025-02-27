Out of the past: Feb. 27

2000

COMMERCE — The Mississippi River nearly dissolved the village of Commerce in the mid-1990s, with many residents agreeing to a government buyout of their properties; now Dixie Jane Johnson has applied to build a riverboat landing at Commerce in hopes of bringing riverboats, along with tourists, back to a town that hasn’t forgotten its river ties; besides a dock for riverboats, Johnson’s project consists of a three-story building on the bank built to look like a lighthouse; one story of the building is to be occupied by a restaurant Johnson will operate.

Lt. David James, who is in charge of detectives for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, is the new commander of the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad; he is the fourth squad commander in the 17-year history of the Major Case Squad.

1975

​Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel are issued new handguns in an effort to give all patrolmen and officers uniformity in their equipment; the department received a shipment of brand new .38-caliber Smith and Wesson handguns; they are the same caliber as the old guns used, but Lt. Donald R. Roberts, chief of services, says the new pistol is heavier than the old model and can be handled more easily; in addition, uniformed officers are all wearing the same new midnight-blue uniforms; new leather gear — belts and holsters — have also been ordered.

The front entrance of Common Pleas Court facing Spanish Street has a new look; Electric Supply Co. workers yesterday installed a traditional Tudor-type light hanging from the portico ceiling by a black chain; chosen by city clerk Verna L. Landis, the light has a solid black cast aluminum frame with fade-proof acrylic see-through panels.

1950