Out of the past: Feb. 26

2000

​Cape Girardeau City Councilman Jay Purcell plans to run for state representative of the 158th District, assuring a GOP primary battle with local lawyer Jason Crowell; another Cape Girardeau councilman, Tom Neumeyer, is leaning toward running for the seat on the Democrat ticket; his decision, however, could hinge on whether Democrat Jim Grebing enters the race to succeed retiring state Rep. Mary Kasten.

The planned closing of the Easter Seals Child Development Center in Cape Girardeau has parents scrambling for other child-care arrangements, and some school districts are pondering how they will provide services for special-needs students; parents were told when they dropped their children off at the center yesterday morning that Easter Seals Missouri has decided to close the Cape Girardeau center March 10.

1975

​From the roots of two smaller area flood control studies — Cape LaCroix Creek and Little River Diversion watersheds — have sprung the comprehensive Cape Girardeau-Jackson urban study; a “first” such project in this area for the St. Louis District, Corps of Engineers, the study has expanded from the previous 25 miles of floodplains to 210 square miles; the study also represents a new direction for the corps in that it will be attempting to satisfy total water needs of the Cape Girardeau-Jackson urban area through 2020.

The president of the Jackson Board of Education, Cecil J. Unger, won’t seek reelection, citing as one reason the controversial State Campaign Practices Act; meanwhile, two others have filed for the two terms that are open this year: the Rev. Jeffrey E. Lloyd, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville, and Bertha Hoffmeister of Jackson, a retired school teacher; incumbent James L. Jones filed Jan. 28.

1950