Out of the past: Feb. 26

2000
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Jay Purcell plans to run for state representative of the 158th District, assuring a GOP primary battle with local lawyer Jason Crowell; another Cape Girardeau councilman, Tom Neumeyer, is leaning toward running for the seat on the Democrat ticket; his decision, however, could hinge on whether Democrat Jim Grebing enters the race to succeed retiring state Rep. Mary Kasten.
The planned closing of the Easter Seals Child Development Center in Cape Girardeau has parents scrambling for other child-care arrangements, and some school districts are pondering how they will provide services for special-needs students; parents were told when they dropped their children off at the center yesterday morning that Easter Seals Missouri has decided to close the Cape Girardeau center March 10.
1975
From the roots of two smaller area flood control studies — Cape LaCroix Creek and Little River Diversion watersheds — have sprung the comprehensive Cape Girardeau-Jackson urban study; a “first” such project in this area for the St. Louis District, Corps of Engineers, the study has expanded from the previous 25 miles of floodplains to 210 square miles; the study also represents a new direction for the corps in that it will be attempting to satisfy total water needs of the Cape Girardeau-Jackson urban area through 2020.
The president of the Jackson Board of Education, Cecil J. Unger, won’t seek reelection, citing as one reason the controversial State Campaign Practices Act; meanwhile, two others have filed for the two terms that are open this year: the Rev. Jeffrey E. Lloyd, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville, and Bertha Hoffmeister of Jackson, a retired school teacher; incumbent James L. Jones filed Jan. 28.
1950
In recognition of the Rev. W.G. Langehennig’s 40-year pastorate at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, 1898 to 1938, a solid brass missal stand and a pulpit Bible, appropriately embellished, were presented to the church in the morning, gifts of Mr. and Mrs. Louis W. Kasten; Langehennig recently celebrated his 88th birthday.
The flooding Mississippi and Ohio rivers, a menace for the last six weeks, appear to have started a definite fall; with the rivers falling, residents of the Birds Point Floodway are expected to soon make preparations to return to their homes.
1925
With but 63 acres of tomatoes pledged to the project by farmers of Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, the plan to construct a canning factory in Cape Girardeau will probably be abandoned; 250 acres of tomatoes was the threshold for establishing a canning facility here.
A new motor truck, much lighter and speedier than those now in use in Cape Girardeau, was purchased by the City Council yesterday; the new truck, bought from the General Manufacturing Co. in St. Louis, cost $5,400 and will be delivered here within 60 days; with the purchase, Cape Girardeau now has three motor trucks with an investment of nearly $25,000 in firefighting equipment.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
