Out of the past: Feb. 25

2000

​A trash bin fire yesterday afternoon has closed Outback Steakhouse for the weekend; about 25 staff members at the restaurant watched firefighters extinguish the blaze from the back row of a parking lot as winds whipped their aprons and hair; the fire, which began about 3:50 p.m., damaged the roof and siding on the back portion of the restaurant, but there was no structural damage and no one was injured.

JCPenney Co. Inc. stores at Cape Girardeau and Sikeston are expected to remain open following the company’s announcement yesterday that 40 to 45 department stores and 289 Eckerd Drug stores will close.

1975

​The Mississippi River is continuing to rise at Cape Girardeau, with a crest expected by Friday of 34 feet; the current stage is 29.93 feet; R.L. Miller, an employee of the Main Street Levy District, says the floodgates at Themis and Broadway won’t be closed unless the river rises to over 36 feet or 38 feet at the respective gates.

Two Missouri Department of Education representatives yesterday visited a number of potential sites in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area for location of the proposed new State School for the Severely Handicapped; the sites included one offered free of charge by Cape Girardeau businessman Charles N. Harris northwest of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange, sites on both sides of the extension of Independence Street as it runs to Mount Auburn Road and in the immediate vicinity of what would be the extension of Themis Street.

1950