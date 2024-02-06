Out of the past: Feb. 23

Law enforcement officers continue to follow closely-guarded leads as the search goes on for the two armed men and their getaway driver who terrorized employees and customers at the Bank of Gordonville Tuesday and fled the scene with $3,513; the bandits didn’t try to disguise their casing of the bank, as they were seen at Gordonville Saturday and again Monday near the facility; the trio even engaged in target practice Monday afternoon at a roadside park near Delta.

Removal of trees and branches, and clearing of streets after the ice storm early this month cost the City of Cape Girardeau more than $3,000 in cash, loss of 15 days working time from regular jobs and an uncalculated amount of wear on equipment; in addition to its regular force of 12 men, four trucks and a high lift, the city hired three extra trucks and eight men; more than 1,000 loads of brush were hauled.

1925

Oscar A. Knehans formally takes his seat as judge of the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas, succeeding John A. Snider, who had held the bench for nine consecutive years; opening court promptly at 9 a.m., the new jurist disposes of a number of probate matters and practically cleans up the docket in the afternoon session; he is well prepared for Tuesday’s opening of the regular civil docket.

BENTON – Assisted by accomplices on the outside, six prisoners make a daring escape from the Scott County jail here in the evening, while 12 other prisoners refuse to leave; cutting away bars over a second-story window with a saw authorities say was passed to them earlier in the day, the prisoners slide down an improvised rope made of blankets shortly after nightfall and make their escape.

