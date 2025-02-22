Out of the past: Feb. 22

2000

​State Rep. Mary Kasten hasn’t been in the state capitol since the Missouri Legislature convened nearly two months ago; instead, she has remained in Cape Girardeau tending her seriously ill husband, City Councilman Melvin Kasten; Mary Kasten, who is finishing her final term in office, has kept up with House committee work via telephone calls and faxes to her legislative assistant in her capitol office and fellow lawmakers.

Area Masons commemorate the birthday of their first leader and the nation’s first president with a special ceremony and dinner; some 50 members of St. Mark’s 93 and Harold O. Grauel 672 lodges and their guests gather at the Masonic Temple, 2307 Broadway, to celebrate George Washington’s birthday; a number of couples dress as George and Martha Washington, competing in a costume contest.

1975

​Five persons who have contributed efforts and ideas toward making what first was the Cape Girardeau Civic Music Association and later became the Cape Girardeau Community Concert Association a viable organization were honored last night for the work; presented the National Golden Lyre Award were J. Bryce Carpenter of Canon City, Colorado; Louis Hecht of Las Vegas, Nevada; Julia M. LaPierre of Jackson; Clara Drew Miller of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Mary Z. Reed of Cape Girardeau; Carpenter and Hecht were unable to attend.

About 5,000 pounds of cheese are sold by Cape County National Farmers Organization members in Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the successful events indicate similar sales will be held in the future; Cape Girardeau County farmers who participate are Keith Schafer, Don Kielhofner, Marvin Freed, Larry Lang, Bill Walker and Harry Black; there are reports that some local supermarkets dropped their cheese prices because of the N.F.O. sale.

1950