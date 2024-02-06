Out of the past: Feb. 21

2000
Grand opening ceremony for Buchheit’s new store, located northwest of the Interstate 55/Highway 61 intersection, will be March 8-12; but the store is already open daily; the business, founded in 1934 by Rudy Buchheit as a farm and general merchandise store at Biehle, now has locations at Jackson, Biehle, Perryville and Herculaneum in Missouri, as well as Jacksonville and Sparta in Illinois.
PERRYVILLE — There’s something new at TG (U.S.A.) Corp. in Perryville: A new name — TG Missouri Corp. — and a new logo; the company opened in Perryville Industrial Park in 1987 in a 48,000-square-foot facility with 27 workers; today, TG Missouri works out of more than 400,000 square feet of space, and the more than 1,200 employees produce hundreds of auto parts.
1975
Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents had a “good news” day yesterday; the board learned that room and board fees for 1975-76 probably won’t have to be increased after all, that enrollment continues to grow and that dormitory residency has risen considerably, but overcrowded conditions that prevailed at the start of the 1974-75 academic year have been relieved to the point where there are now 61 vacancies.
Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth was the keynote speaker last night at the annual Cape County Lincoln Day dinner; Danforth told over 500 Republicans at the Arena Building, “Our mission is to try and make good government.”
1950
Two armed bandits hold up Bank of Gordonville in Gordonville in the morning, fleeing with $4,000 in cash after locking two bank officials and three other persons in a vault; they flee in a blue 1949 Mercury car, which had been kept waiting nearby by a third man; one of the most extensive dragnets in recent years is thrown up in a matter of minutes after the first report of the robbery is made.
Two pieces of equipment are purchased on orders of the Jackson City Council; the street marker ordered will take the place of a three-man crew working many hours with paint and brushes; the marker, costing only $86.60, is filled with paint, and one man runs the machine along a line for the paint job; the second piece of equipment is a street brush to sweep all paved streets once a week; the sweeper is an attachment to the tractor mower; costing $605, the brush fits to the front of the tractor at an angle, which whirls all debris and dust to the curbing, where it will be picked up by the crew.
1925
Hundreds of old friends gather to attend funeral services for Louis Houck, hear a simple religious service conducted at Elmwood and then follow the body of Southeast Missouri’s distinguished citizen to its last resting place in picturesque Old Lorimier Cemetery; at the cemetery, the body is interred in the family plot, beside that of his deceased daughter, Irma; as had been Houck’s request, nephews and neighbors act as pallbearers.
The Public Service Co. of Missouri formally takes charge of the public utilities properties in Cape Girardeau and other Southeast Missouri towns formerly owned by the Union Electric Light and Power Co.; filing of the deeds of transfer, which is done simultaneously with the payment of $2,750,000, the purchase price for the properties, is accomplished without error.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
