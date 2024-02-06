Out of the past: Feb. 21

​Two armed bandits hold up Bank of Gordonville in Gordonville in the morning, fleeing with $4,000 in cash after locking two bank officials and three other persons in a vault; they flee in a blue 1949 Mercury car, which had been kept waiting nearby by a third man; one of the most extensive dragnets in recent years is thrown up in a matter of minutes after the first report of the robbery is made.

Two pieces of equipment are purchased on orders of the Jackson City Council; the street marker ordered will take the place of a three-man crew working many hours with paint and brushes; the marker, costing only $86.60, is filled with paint, and one man runs the machine along a line for the paint job; the second piece of equipment is a street brush to sweep all paved streets once a week; the sweeper is an attachment to the tractor mower; costing $605, the brush fits to the front of the tractor at an angle, which whirls all debris and dust to the curbing, where it will be picked up by the crew.

1925

​Hundreds of old friends gather to attend funeral services for Louis Houck, hear a simple religious service conducted at Elmwood and then follow the body of Southeast Missouri’s distinguished citizen to its last resting place in picturesque Old Lorimier Cemetery; at the cemetery, the body is interred in the family plot, beside that of his deceased daughter, Irma; as had been Houck’s request, nephews and neighbors act as pallbearers.

The Public Service Co. of Missouri formally takes charge of the public utilities properties in Cape Girardeau and other Southeast Missouri towns formerly owned by the Union Electric Light and Power Co.; filing of the deeds of transfer, which is done simultaneously with the payment of $2,750,000, the purchase price for the properties, is accomplished without error.

