Out of the past: Feb. 20

​Occupancy of the half million dollar Student Center building at State College may be delayed indefinitely as a result of the controversy as to who shall pay for correcting alleged construction faults in Myers Hall, the men’s dormitory, now in its second year of occupancy; the controversy, between the contractor on one hand and the architect and the college Board of Regents, has blossomed into a lawsuit; filed by the contractor, an injunction has been asked to restrain the college from making the corrections in the dormitory out of funds the contractor claims are due him.

There is no break in the gloomy coal situation in Cape Girardeau, and some alarm is being expressed over the situation; the two hospitals report yawning coal bins; but public schools are in comparatively good shape; the high school has enough fuel to last this week, while the elementary schools are better supplied; the college has enough coal for several days.

1925

​It has been confirmed: Evangelist Billy Sunday has agreed to hold a six-week revival meeting in Cape Girardeau beginning in January 1926; to live up to the terms of the agreement between Sunday and the community, Cape Girardeau must construct a tabernacle on a downtown site and assist in the general campaign; between $10,000 and $15,000 will be needed to finance the meeting.

Plans are being made for a census of Cape Girardeau to be taken under the supervision of the federal government, so it will be accorded official recognition; the government has offered to take the census if the city complies with certain terms, these being that the city pay the expenses of a supervisor and his assistant from Washington, their maintenance while here and the expense of census blanks printed by the government; the city must also pay enumerators for taking the census at a certain sum per name.

