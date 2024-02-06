Out of the past: Feb. 2

1950

Still reeling from the first onslaught, Cape Girardeau remains in the grip of an ice storm that continues to keep nearly half of the town without electric power, knocked out 1,400 telephones, closed all schools and hampered communications with the outside world; as of this morning, there has been no improvement in the situation; power and telephone lines go down as rapidly as they are put up, when trees and tree limbs continue to fall under the weight of the ice.

The battle of the Southeast Missouri Telephone Co., throughout the district to restore its ice-shattered service is bolstered by the arrival of 18 outside crews from St. Louis County and Springfield, sent here by Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.; the crews will augment the 68 now working to restore severed communication, which has put an estimated 6,350 telephones in the storm-stricken area out of commission.

1925

Cape Girardeau city officials take steps to prevent any illegal voting in tomorrow’s special elections, when citizens will ballot to determine if the city limits are to be extended; police will be stationed at each of the five polling places in the city throughout the day; judges have also been instruct to question each voter regarding his residence; if there is any doubt regarding where a voter lives, he will be forced to make affidavits; under the law, only residents of the city of Cape Girardeau proper, who are 21 years of age, have been residents here 60 years and of the state one year are eligible to vote.

Lt. Cmdr. John Philip Sousa, the world’s most celebrated band leader, has pledged the Southeast Missourian newspaper to bring his band to Cape Girardeau for concerts next year, Feb. 10, 1926.

