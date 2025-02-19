Out of the past: Feb. 19

2000

A not-for-profit corporation wants approval from Southeast Missouri State University to open a charter school in St. Louis; Lift for Life Gym in St. Louis, which operates an after-school athletic program that centers around weightlifting, wants to open a middle school next fall for 60 students; under state law, the SEMO Board of Regents has 60 days to act on the application, which was filed Monday.

It’s official: Cape Girardeau is a Main Street community; Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday named Cape Girardeau and Fayetteville the latest Main Street communities, bringing the state total to 14; the revitalization program for Cape Girardeau encompasses an area from Water Street along Broadway to Pacific and to Morgan Oak; it includes the primary downtown business area, Haarig, upper Broadway and old St. Vincent’s College, site of the proposed River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

1975

​CHAFFEE — The City of Chaffee and the Chaffee Special Road District will undergo state audits as a result of accusations of mismanagement in the municipal operation and flagrant conflicts of interest and nepotism by certain road district commissioners and employees; the office of state Auditor George W. Lehr has acknowledged that the audits will be conducted as soon as a backlog of petition audits is caught up.

Five to six acres of land northwest of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange on Bird Road is offered free of charge to the Missouri Department of Education as a site for a new State School for the Handicapped; Thomas L. Meyer, a Cape Girardeau Board of Education member, makes the offer on behalf of Charles N. Harris, owner of the land, to Dr. Arthur L. Mallory, state commissioner of education, in Jefferson City.

