Out of the past: Feb. 18

2000

​The FBI’s 165-page investigative report of a police conflict with a crowd of about 150 people blends together sometimes conflicting views of more than 50 people on what happened in the 400 block of Good Hope Street on June 11, 1999; but the combination of interviews, medical reports, police reports and witness lists gives no final opinion from the FBI on possible violations; that is left up to the U.S. Department of Justice, says FBI Agent Mike McComas.

Rick Hetzel will remain chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department after removing himself from consideration for an identical post closer to his hometown; Hetzel says he told Columbia city officials earlier this month to remove his name from the list of candidates to become that city’s new police chief; he adds, he has no desire to leave Cape Girardeau and isn’t seeking a job with other departments.

1975

​Jackson could end up being the location for a new state school for the handicapped as a result of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education’s disagreement over providing the Missouri Department of Education land for the proposed facility; the Jackson City Council voted last night to “support and encourage” a Jackson Chamber of Commerce attempt to provide land for the $775,000 school for the severely handicapped, which would replace State School No. 11 on the County Farm between Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

A veteran state highway patrolman and two longtime area educators will be recognized for meritorious services at the 99th convention of the Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association in Cape Girardeau on March 13-14; sharing the spotlight will be Sgt. Joe Matthews, safety director of Troop E of the Missouri Highway Patrol; Carl Wright, a retired social studies teacher at Sikeston; and Dr. Mark F. Scully, retiring president of Southeast Missouri State University.

1950