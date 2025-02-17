Out of the past: Feb. 17

2000

That shiny sports utility vehicle that looked so good last year when gas cost about 80 cents per gallon may seem more like a money vacuum these days, as the price of fuel climbs to the $1.37 mark in Cape Girardeau; nationally, the average price per gallon of gas is $1.41.

Jack Buck, play-by-play sportscaster for the St. Louis Cardinals, helped kick off the Friends of Scouting fund-raising campaign yesterday morning at the Drury Lodge in Cape Girardeau; Buck’s remarks included a description of Mark McGwire’s 62nd home run, which the broadcaster said was the most exciting single event in his career; the annual Scouting campaign has a goal of $55,000.

1975

A Board of Education member who withdrew as a candidate for reelection because of the new Campaign Practices Act, Thomas L. Meyer, says he is exploring feasible locations for a State School for the Handicapped; the State Department of Education plans to build a new facility, hopefully in Cape Girardeau, to replace State School No. 11 on Old Jackson Road.

Twenty-six area boys will advance to Scouting’s highest rank Sunday, when the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council stages its 15th annual Eagle Court of Honor in Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall auditorium; sponsor for the class of Eagles is Earl Jarvis, Sikeston businessman who has long been associated with Scouting activities in the area.

1950